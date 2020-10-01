Again, and Again Harvey Ruvin is your best choice for Miami-Dade Clerk of the Courts

In August, the American Bar Association selected Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin for its Robert B. Yegge Award.

The Robert B. Yegge Award, given annually by the ABA’s Judicial Division Lawyers Conference, is presented to a former member who is in the spotlight for outstanding legal, scholarly and civic work.

It’s no surprise. Harvey has been a bedrock of our local community for many years.

Along with being a trusted name, Ruvin is the best person for the job because he is an innovator in an area that most people might not expect would get that kind of attention. He took what was formerly a paper-driven office and repositioned it into one to watch by making everything paperless.

Last year alone, the eJuror system in the 11th Judicial Circuit was digitized because he made it a priority. Property records including foreclosures have also been digitized, which makes access easier for everyone.

Harvey was also first to move quickly to keep the Clerk’s resources open and available during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is important and sends a reassuring message to the public and his peers.

Harvey is also dedicated to public service outside of the local Clerk’s office. Over his many years of service, he has taken on many outside responsibilities including

serving as Vice-President of the North American section and as a member of the prestigious World EXCOM of the International Union of Local Authorities (IULA), an appointment made jointly by the US Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and the Canadian Municipal League.

He also served as the President of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and chaired the separate NACo Task Forces on Immigration, Environment and Energy, and the Liability Insurance crisis. NACo is the only national organization representing the interests and acting as a clearing house for the more than 3,000 county governments in America.

For these reasons and many more, Harvey Ruvin is Miami Community Newspapers’ choice for a return as the Clerk of Courts for Miami-Dade.