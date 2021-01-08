    Albizu University Suspends Graduate Student GRE Requirements During COVID-19

    To ease the financial burden and time stress on graduate-level applicants, Albizu University’s Miami Campus has temporarily suspended the usual requirements for would-be students to pass a Graduate Records Exam (GRE) test.

    “Right now, many people are looking to quickly ramp up to a new career, while juggling the demands of financial instability, working from home and home-schooling children,” Albizu Miami Chancellor Dr. Tilokie DePoo explained.  “Any graduate-level academic application is arduous, but easing some of those requirements is the right thing to do for our hard-working students during a difficult year.”

    The GRE Test is used by many graduate schools as a common measure for comparing academic candidates’ qualifications.

    To view the 2021 Albizu University registration dates calendar, click here.

