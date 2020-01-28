Alhambra Orchestra’s free concert to feature top local young talent

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Alhambra Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Andai, will present the three top students in its annual concerto competition for young musicians, performing their winning solos with full orchestral accompaniment, during a free concert (no ticket needed) on Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., at FIU’s Wertheim Auditorium, 10910 SW 17 St.

Sonya Carillo, a senior honor student at Miami’s New World School of the Arts, will solo in the Trumpet Concerto by Arutiunian. Violinist Ian Barnett, a ninth grader at Ransom Everglades School who has won national prizes for composition as well as violin performance, will perform Wieniawski’s Polonaise de Concert. Pianist Angelina Ning, 15, of Boca Raton, has chosen the Piano Concerto No. 3 by Prokofiev.

The solos will be bracketed by brief orchestral showpieces composed by Grieg, Liszt and Mendelssohn.

The Alhambra Orchestra is Miami’s community orchestra, dedicated to promoting classical performances and music education. Its conductor, Dr. Daniel Andai, is dean of Music at New World School of the Arts, as well as a sought-after violinist and concertmaster of the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

For more information visit www.alhambramusic.org or call 305-668-9260.