Allowing students to get back to the school well prepared

Under the leadership of Miami-Dade County School Board Member Mary Tere Rojas, 400 bags were distributed last month to the community at Silver Bluff Elementary.

Showing a great teamwork, the school’s Central Region Superintendent John Pace and Director Alejandro Perez also enjoyed greeting the students and their parents as they handed out hundreds of book bags plenty of supplies.

Silver Bluff Elementary is a wonderful place where volunteers are known to organize with a spirit of genuine care and concern for their community. And so, not only did they come out to work hard during and before the event, but the schools teachers came back from their vacations in order to support students, as well administration and staff.

As Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world” and nothing is enough when we support our children in their way to get knowledge.