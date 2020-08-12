Almazan Law Fuels Expansion, Seasoned Practice Group Joins to Bolster Commercial Litigation and Insurance Defense

Law Firm Adds Three Partners Including Gregory S. Glasser, Esq.

Almazan Law, a rapidly-growing litigation and real estate firm announced today the addition of three partners: Gregory Glasser, Mario Gomez and Brett Kaplan. The attorneys bring a combined 55 years of experience in complex legal matters, from their practice at Klein, Glasser, Park and Lowe, P.L. (f/k/a Stephens, Lynn, Klein).

“Growing this law firm during this unprecedented pandemic to better serve our client’s needs now and be well prepared on the other side of it is our goal” said Alex Almazan, the firm’s Founder and Managing Partner. “Our top priority is always servicing our loyal clientele with best in class counsel, and that starts with attracting great talent. Greg, Mario and Brett are exceptional attorneys, each bringing a unique skill set to the table, and I greatly look forward to collaborating with them for the benefit of our firm’s clients for years to come,” added Almazan.

Greg Glasser’s litigation practice focuses on commercial litigation, catastrophic injury defense, insurance disputes and defense of professional malpractice claims. He will now manage the firm’s Litigation Department.

Mario Gomez brings expertise in general liability, particularly with respect to claims involving catastrophic personal injuries stemming from automobile and trucking losses. Mario has tried over two dozen jury trials, and has previously served as Claims Counsel for a large insurance carrier.

Brett Kaplan represents clients in general liability defense, insurance issues and general civil litigation. He has defended hundreds of matters in bodily injury and property damage realms, primarily representing corporate entities, individuals, and insurance companies.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Almazan Law at a unique moment in time; not only in the global sense, but also within the South Florida legal community,” said Greg Glasser. “As the world adapts, clients are coming to expect a combination of experienced legal counsel, coupled with high-touch boutique service geared toward a personalized, yet efficient case resolution strategy. Thankfully, we can provide that perfectly as partners at Almazan.