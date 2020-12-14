AN OPEN LETTER FROM THE VILLAGE ATTORNEY

I would like to thank Grant Miller for posting on the Community News Facebook Page the letter issued this past August by the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. I asked Grant to publish it for several reasons. One is to show that the allegations sent to the Commission and to the Village Council by a speaker at the Charter Review Committee have been soundly rejected. The Commission’s letter not only utterly refutes the allegations – and refutes even the veracity of the “facts” alleged – the Commission specifically confirmed that my actions at, and my advice to, the Charter Review Committee were appropriate and were required under the Village’s Code. Hopefully, all reading this will read the posted Commission letter.

The other reason is to remind everyone that the Statute of Limitations for libel and slander is two years.

Cordially,

_____________________

John C. Dellagloria

Village Attorney