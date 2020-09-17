Anna Hochkammer should be re-elected to the Pinecrest Council

Anna Hochkammer is a hard worker who has earned the Pinecrest Tribune’s support.

Her desire to make a difference in the community led her to run for and win a seat on the Village of Pinecrest Council in 2016.

This isn’t her first time in public service: Anna served on the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Family and Community Involvement Committee in 2016 and represented the nation’s cities on the National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Advisory Committee in 2017.

Since 2018, Anna has represented Pinecrest on the Board of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities and on the Board of PACE Green Energy.

Two years later, Anna’s commitment to the support of the men and women who protect us in police and fire service was affirmed by her appointment to the Board of The Two Hundred Club of Greater Miami, which benefits the families of law enforcement officers and fire fighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Anna has been working hard her entire life. After graduating from Northwestern University, this Michigan woman went to Quito, Ecuador at the age of 21 to pursue a Master’s degree in Spanish Literature. There she married her husband and spent 15 years, becoming a middle school math teacher and created non-profits, including one that provided professional development for public school teachers and another that funded public children’s libraries.

By 2009 economic collapse and civil unrest in Ecuador brought Anna and her family back to Miami. She needed a house with a yard and good schools for her three young daughters. It didn’t take long for her realize that Pinecrest was the perfect place for her family.

Anna knows the needs and priorities of Pinecrest as well as anyone. She deserves to be re-elected to the Pinecrest Council.