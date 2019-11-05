Apprenticeship a viable path for career success

November 11-17, 2019 is National Apprenticeship Week in the U.S. The Miami-Dade Youth Pre-Apprenticeship Program will highlight the importance of apprenticeship as a viable option for students who do not plan to attend college or who enter the military after graduation from high school. Click on the link to hear from a Homestead Senior High student about his experience: https://apprenticeflorida.com/

Local plans for recognizing Apprenticeships are as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 – Homestead High School from 9 to 11 a.m.; Coral Gables High School from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 – Carol City High School from 9 to 11 a.m.; Edison High School from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

National Apprenticeship Week was established by the U.S. Department of Labor to showcase the positive impact apprenticeships have on addressing skills gaps and preparing the workforce for the current and future jobs. Visit Apprenticeship.gov for more information.

MDYP was initiated three years ago by District 7 Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez in partnership with CareerSource South Florida, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, State of Florida Department of Education and 12 construction trades. It is the only district in the State of Florida with such a program. For more information, contact Carmen Morris at 305-510-7921.

APPRENTICESHIP BY THE NUMBERS:

Workers who complete apprenticeship programs earn an average of $300,000 more over their career when compared to peers who don’t.

After apprenticeship completion, 94 percent of apprentices retain employment.

Since January 2017, there have been 583,000+ new apprentices

The average starting wage after apprenticeship completion is $70,000.

The following are available for interviews:

CareerSource South Florida

Tomara Graham

SFWIB Youth Program Manager

(561) 929-2420

tomara.graham-mays@careersourcesfl.com

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Dr. Lupe Ferran Diaz

Executive Director

Department of Career and Technical Education

305-693-3030

lupediaz@dadeschools.net