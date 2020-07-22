Atlantic Broadband launces new video enhancements

New Showtime Anytime, YouTube Kids, Amazon Prime Apps, and Atlantic Broadband’s TV Online App enhance customers’ viewing experience

Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced that it has launched Showtime Anytime, YouTube Kids and Amazon Prime Video on its TiVo platform for easy and convenient access, as well as a new TV Online App, a feature-rich mobile experience on Android and iOS devices.

New Apps on Atlantic Broadband’s TiVo platform that also can be viewed on a tablet, smartphone and computer:

provides unlimited on-demand access to award-winning Showtime® original series, hit movies, sports, comedy, and more. The YouTube Kids App delivers content especially curated for young viewers, with parental control features, and filtering of videos deemed inappropriate viewing for children aged 12 and under.

delivers content especially curated for young viewers, with parental control features, and filtering of videos deemed inappropriate viewing for children aged 12 and under. The Amazon Prime Video App allows users to stream movies and TV shows from their Prime Video account and, for Amazon Prime members, many titles are free with their Prime membership.

More Ways to Watch:

The Atlantic Broadband TV Online App allows Atlantic Broadband DVR users to watch live TV, DVR recordings, On Demand shows on any device in the home. Users can also stream free and previously purchased On Demand content directly to their mobile device* and can schedule DVR recordings on a mobile device from anywhere. The new App also features integrated search across streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“Now more than ever, our customers want to connect with the content they enjoy on the device of their choice, especially as families are staying home more than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “Our new TV Online App makes it easier than ever for viewers to discover and enjoy a deep array of content—across live TV, recorded programs, On Demand, and popular services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video—all aggregated together in one place for the ultimate viewing experience that is convenient and easy to use.”

The Android App is available for download from Google Play and the iOS app is available in the Apple App Store®. To learn more about the Atlantic Broadband TV Online App, visit https://atlanticbb.com/support/apps

*Certain features require devices with iOS 12.0 or later and Android 6.0 or later. Some content may not be downloaded or transferred due to the copy protection restrictions by content owners. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.