Attention Parents of Current 7th Graders: What is the Dream High School for Your Child?

The new Cristo Rey Miami High School to be built at Barry University exclusively for low-income families is asking parents of 7th grade students, “What’s the Dream High School for Your Child?”

A private-school education that leads to college?

An academic program designed for your child?

A part-time job in one of Miami’s premier professional business settings?

A school where expert teachers are committed to your child’s success?

An environment where students acquires necessary skills, tools, mentoring, and confidence to achieve their individual goals?

A “work hard and play hard” culture that includes athletics, clubs, activities, service, campus ministry?

A safe, caring, faith-based environment?

A convenient location at Barry University?

A cost affordable for your family?

Opening in September 2020 with a freshman class of 125 students, Cristo Rey Miami High School (CRM) seeks young men and women who are motivated to succeed at school and interested in working in Miami’s business world. CRM will be a unique college preparatory program that incorporates 4 days a week of rigorous college preparatory academics with 1 day a week of professional work experience through its Corporate Work Study Program. If you have dreamed of your child’s being accepted to 4-year college and obtaining real world experience, this is the school for both of you!

CRM is a member of the Cristo Rey Network founded in 1996 and consisting of 35 corporate work-study high schools in 22 states across the US.The school is exclusively for students of low income families. By ensuring mutual accountability, promoting innovation and improvement, and fostering collaboration, Cristo Rey Network has graduated 15,486 alumni who have completed their education and become ambassadors for change and transformation within their communities.

Nationwide enrollment at Cristo Rey High Schools averages 98% students of color. Together they have 38 religious sponsors and endorsers, 47 university partners and 3,072 corporate partners employing students. They serve exclusively families whose school choices are limited due to income.The cost of education is covered mostly by the student’s job, scholarship programs, donations and a small amount contributed by each family.

Education is the pathway to success, but the reality of college may loom like a mountain too tall to climb. At Cristo Rey Miami, teachers and mentors will help students overcome obstacles and uncertainty. This means preparing them personally, as well as academically, by building capability and belief in self. In providing students an extraordinary college preparatory education and a unique four-year, integrated corporate work study experience, CRM seeks to transform each student’s life and livelihood.

Only motivation and need are required to secure a place at Cristo Rey Miami High School. Applications will be available beginning Fall 2019. To be eligible for the school your household income must be less than $50,000 per year.

Parents and potential students must each complete a survey.If interested, please fill out a survey that can be found below: