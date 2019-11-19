Author Julie Lythcott-Haims visits Palmer Trinity School

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) recently hosted Julie Lythcott-Haims, the New York Times bestselling author of How to Raise an Adult, “an anti-helicopter parenting manifesto which gave rise to one of the top TED Talks of 2016 with more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Lythcott-Haims led a series of conversations with students, faculty and parents in which she discussed the importance of allowing children to follow their passions in pursuit of a fulfilling future and what is needed to develop the resilience necessary for success.

“We were very fortunate to have Ms. Lythcott-Haims as our guest and benefitted greatly from the wisdom she shared with our community,” said Patrick Roberts, head of school.

She began her visit to Palmer Trinity addressing students where she encouraged each one to take responsibility for his or her destiny. Later that afternoon, Lythcott-Haims participated in a round-table discussion with faculty about what they are demanding from students. She concluded her visit that evening addressing more than 400 PTS parents on the topic “How to Raise an Adult.”

Lythcott-Haims is a former corporate lawyer and dean at Stanford University. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a law degree from Harvard University, and a Master of Fine Arts in writing from California College of the Arts. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her partner of over 30 years, their two teenagers, and her mother.

