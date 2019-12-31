Avenues of Excellence offers polished transition into teenage years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Who said etiquette is passé? Avenues of Excellence is proving the art of decorum and fine social skills are required and in demand now, more than ever.

On December 7, South Miami-based “Avenues of Excellence” held its’ Finishing School Program graduation at the Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables.

The skills that students learn at Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Program help them to make a polished transition into the teenage years; along with equipping them to be confident in their abilities to handle various social challenges in life.

During the Finishing School Program, students experience a wealth of formal decorum training from posture, poise, presence, common courtesies (respect), communication skills, public speaking, table manners, dining skills, and much more.

Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Program is a three-month program for youth ages 5 to 17. Students meet on the weekend at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Each student who graduated from Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Program received a Certificate of Completion, along with a special holiday gift and enjoyed a holiday tea party. The graduation was attended by parents and community leaders.

“The dedication and commitment from parents and students is remarkable and inspiring. We are so grateful and thankful to everyone who helped make the program a success; including the staff at the Biltmore Hotel,” said Founder of Avenues of Excellence Rose Hedgemond.

“Also, a very special thank you to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Coconut Grove, The Good Samaritan Cleaning Corporation, Fathers M.I.A, Circle of Brotherhood, Andrea Briscoe, Mortgage Loan Officer U.S. Bank and Commissioner Daniella Levine-Cava, District 8, for supporting the program,” she added.

The final class of the Finishing School Program was held at the Fontana restaurant located in the Biltmore Hotel.

Restaurant Managers Patricia Vignatti expressed how she and her fellow Restaurant Manager Miguel Marin felt about the program, in stating, “Social skills are necessary and needed. We are so elated to see children embracing and enjoying learning these skills. It was a joy to have the students visit us and we look forward to welcoming Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Program back.”

To find out more about Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Program, email info@avenuesofexcellence.com or visit www.avenuesofexcellence.com.