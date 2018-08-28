Backpacks for students project brings village members together

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A local business owner, area residents, a Palmetto Bay councilmember and village policing unit came together to help students in need as the school year began and youngsters headed back to school.

Miren Oca, owner of Ocaquatics Swim School, worked to gather backpacks and supplies brought to her location. Village Councilmember Karyn Cunningham coordinated with her and with the Palmetto Bay Policing Unit, whose members helped to sort supplies, stuff back packs and distribute them to the schools. A total of 50 backpacks were delivered to three village elementary schools. In addition, boxes of notebooks, highlighters and paper were brought to Southwood Middle School.

“We at Ocaquatics are proud to partner with Councilwoman Karyn Cunningham and the Village of Palmetto Bay in delivering needed supplies to local students,” Oca said. “Our swim school families were incredibly generous in donating so many supplies to this project and it is through their generosity we have been able to do this for several years.”

The donated materials were delivered to the schools the week before classes resumed on Aug. 20. Cunningham, a former teacher, said she was glad to help in the village effort.

“I am pleased that for the second year we have been able to work to distribute backpacks and supplies to the counselors at the local Palmetto Bay schools,” she said. “There is a common misconception that there is limited need in our schools because of the area in which we live, but many families go through tough times. Every child should be able to start the school year with new supplies.”