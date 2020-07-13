Baptist Health names Dr. Katzen Chief Medical Innovation Officer

Barry T. Katzen, MD, FACR, FACC, FSIR, founder and chief medical executive of Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute and world-renowned pioneer in interventional radiology, has been named Chief Medical Innovation Officer for Baptist Health South Florida in a joint announcement by Joe Natoli, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, and Jack Ziffer, PhD, MD, executive vice president, chief clinical officer and chief physician executive for Baptist Health South Florida.

“A luminary physician who has developed technologies and devices that have changed the treatment of cardiovascular patients worldwide, Barry is the ideal leader for our innovation efforts,” said Brian E. Keeley, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “He has spent his entire career searching for better ways to deliver care. He has collaborated across industries and professions. And, he understands the process that moves a concept from inception to the market and then, ultimately, to the bedside. We are proud and excited that he will harness our intellectual and technological strengths for the advancement of human health.”

As Chief Medical Innovation Officer, Dr. Katzen will drive a culture of innovation throughout the organization leveraging the intellectual talent and creative energy of Baptist Health’s physicians and employees while building an entrepreneurial ecosystem of innovation partners worldwide.

His areas of responsibility will include Miami Innovation Institute, launched in 2017 as an embodiment of Baptist Health’s commitment to healthcare innovation and the advancement of patient care.

“Increasing Dr. Katzen’s leadership responsibilities at this time could not be more important as Baptist Health continues to navigate one of the most challenging and complex crises in our history,” Dr. Ziffer said. “Dr. Katzen is regarded internationally as an expert in emerging technologies. Never has the importance of collaboration, creativity and disruptive technologies been more important in providing practical solutions to the complex medical problems we are facing.”

Distinguished internationally as a leader in the development of interventional radiology, Dr. Katzen raised the radiology discipline to certification status with the American Board of Medical Specialists. He was among a handful of radiologists who began developing and refining minimally invasive treatments, performing the first renal angioplasty in the United States and a member of the investigative team that led to the approval of the first intravascular stent.

“Dr. Katzen has long demonstrated an ability to identify effective solutions to clinical challenges and unmet needs,” Natoli said. “It is perfectly fitting that he be the first chief medical innovation officer for Baptist Health.”

Dr. Katzen has been recognized globally as a leader in advancing cardiovascular medicine.

He is the founder and Chief Medical Executive of Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute (MCVI), a system-wide center of excellence that is part of Baptist Health South Florida. Founded in 1987, MCVI is an international cardiac and vascular destination with a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary approach now modeled throughout the world. He is also Professor and Founding Chairman of the Department of Interventional Radiology, and Professor of Surgery at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

“Dr. Katzen has been both the father of innovation at Baptist Health South Florida and remarkably prescient in predicting the adoption of new technologies in the healthcare space,” said Mark Coticchia, corporate vice president for innovation. “His new title of Chief Medical Innovation Officer acknowledges his critical role in working with our world class medical professionals to bring technological advances to not only our patients but the larger healthcare community.”

Dr. Katzen graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine, completed his residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, and studied in London and Rome at three points in his educational career. He has been recognized in the University of Miami School of Medicine Hall of Fame and has received Gold Medals from the Society of Interventional Radiology and Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe. He holds honorary memberships in national and international professional societies and was the recipient of the Leaders in Innovation Award presented by the Society of Interventional Radiology in 2013. He has authored two textbooks, numerous book chapters, and more than 200 peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals.

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties.