Barry University’s Nun Run, Festivals and clubs activities top news

More than 500 people runners as well as many alumni gathered at Barry University on February 15 for a beautiful morning race and festival. This was Barry University’s 2nd Annual 5K/ 8 K timed race and it was actually more than a race but a day to celebrate the University with a festival that went on well passed the awards ceremony. The DJ kicked off the day with some line dancing with many men and women dressed as nuns making for lots of laughs. Non racing alumni joined the event later when everyone feasted on complimentary burger, hot dogs, Italian Ice, fresh fruit and more. They even had a hot pretzel stand and great music through mid afternoon. On hand to welcome everyone was 2004-2019 University President Linda Sister Linda Bevilacqua, OP, PhD.

Miami’s Community Newspapers was proud to participate with numerous other sponsors including the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Figurella and HV Designs who donated all the back pack bags for the runners.

Speaking of the Woman’s Club, they recently hosted a GFWC FL District 11 Arts Luncheon where there was a juried art show for every category imaginable from photography and canvas art to clothing and crafts with the first place winners to be sent to the state convention. The event also provided an opportunity to announced the District 11’s Volunteer of the Year winner, Elizabeth K. Fisher, from the Miami Springs Woman’s Club. Other nominees included Linda Hartwell, from Coral Gables Woman’s Club; Amy Spadaro, from Homestead Woman’s Club; Sylvia Heller, from the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove; Joyce Windhorst, from the Cocoplum Woman’s Club; Zamira Diaz, for El Portal Woman’s Club; Lorraine Harris, from the Northeast Woman’s Club; Lorraine Harris, of Northeast Woman’s Club; and Shirley Padron, from The Miami Woman’s Club. Elizabeth, who reluctantly let her club send in the nomination, is the GFWC FL District 11 Director. Elizabeth will be honored with other district winners at the GFWC FL Convention where the state winner will be announced.

In other club news, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club Gala to benefit their free children dental clinic is days away, Leap Day, February 29, 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $125 per person. Aside from a silent auction, reception, dinner and dancing, the club will present 3 awards to outstanding individuals who have made a difference in the lives of our youth: Lynn Bauer, philnathropist and past Coral Gables Museum Chair; Chuck Little, Past Presient of the JOBC and ongoing Basketball Chair; and Phillis Oeters, past president of the Orange Bowl Committee and civic leader in numerous other organizations.

Rotarians have had a busy month. The South Miami Club had another successful Art Festival this past weekend and did the annual painting of the streets in preparation. That is always a huge fun team effort. . More on that next time.

On Valentine’s Day, The Rotary Club of Coral Gables helped with a huge Valentine’s Day party for veterans at the Veterans Hospital complete with an orchestra, Dolphin cheerleaders, and Bernie The Heat Mascot. This certainly brightened the day for patients, their families as well as veterans in the Community Living Center. Among the many helping that day were Yolanda Woodbridge, Jasper and Carol Brock, and Adriana Fajet. Yolanda Woodbridge and Sally Baumgartner are among a small group of Gables Rotarians who consistently volunteer for RCCG’s monthly Saturday bingo game at the VA, one of many ways the RCCG reaches out to serve others.

By the way, save the date, for the RCCG’s 5th Annual Chili Cook Off to be held Sunday, March 22nd, at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Looking for lots of Rotary Clubs and organization/ businesses from around Miami-Dade to participate with their best chili recipes including Community Newspapers.

Until next time, keep making each day count.