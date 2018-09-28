Bedazzle Your Bra & Bow Tie was a successful prelude for next week’s 5K Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Seen here at Bedazzle Your Bra & Bow Tie Event from left to right: Angela Roberta, CEO of the Hope 4 L.Y.F.E. Foundation Angela, James McCants of the South Miami CRA, and his wife, guest speaker, and cancer survivor Pastor Joann McCants. South Miami Hospital was gracious enough to host the event in its Victor E Clark Center.

Guests enjoyed raffles, music, nail painting, custom gift bags, light bites, and a great time! There was also mention during the event about South Miami becoming the first United States city to be recognized as a Breast Cancer Awareness City.

This event served as a pep rally and a prelude to next week’s SOMI 5K Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. It will be South Miami’s second time hosting the walk. Last year’s walk was quite a success for its debut.

To find out more and register for the walk, click here!