Begin the new year enjoying some ‘Prohibition Pleasures’

Join the Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables for a unique destination and historical tour titled “Palm Island and the Capone next door: 100 Years since Prohibition.”

The venue is the 1920s Budweiser Estate built for Clarence M. Busch (of Anheuser-Busch) by architect W.F. Brown. The estate helped establish Miami Beach as an American leisure destination. The Capone estate, coincidentally also built for a Busch, is located next door.

“When I sell liquor, it’s called bootlegging; when my patrons serve it on Lake Shore Drive, it’s called hospitality,” said Al Capone.

The “Prohibition Pleasures” cocktail and champagne reception with a private tour and talk with noted local historian Dr. Paul George takes place on Jan. 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 142 Palm Island, Miami Beach.

Dr. George, premier historian and the man who knows everything about Miami, is the featured speaker. He will give a private tour of the property. His talk will connect the dots during the Prohibition era — from 1920 through 1924 — when the development of Palm Island included two prominent Busch families, and infamous resident Al Capone, bootlegging, and speakeasies. Dr George, who was a longtime professor at Miami Dade College, currently offers tours through HistoryMiami. He was the 2019 recipient of the Education Award from the Coral Gables Community Foundation.

Cost is $200 per person, $150 per person for HPACG members. (The cost of the event is $70 per person. Consult a tax advisor to determine if a deduction is available.) Casual elegant or Roaring ’20s attire is recommended.

Advance sales only and there is limited availability. Paid reservations by Jan. 6. Mail checks payable to: HPACG P.O. Box 347944 Coral Gables, FL 33234. For questions contact info@historiccoralgables.org. Or pay online at www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/122201 [add the amount in the “OTHER” box]

Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables (HPACG) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to promote the understanding and importance of historic resources and their preservation. For additional information or to become a member, please visit www.historiccoralgables.org.