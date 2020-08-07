Bike lanes geared to enhance city mobility

Imagine a city where bicycling is a viable travel choice for residents, workers, and visitors to safely get around town – and get fit in the process… A city where bicycling as a low-cost mobility alternative is strongly encouraged and supported by City leaders.

The addition of bike lanes in South Miami offers a pathway to all of these benefits. And the Mayor and City Commission know it, as they passed a resolution Aug. 4 that will help meet the growing demand for a more balanced transportation system that gives bicyclists a greater share of the roadways here.

With design and construction plans now in place, the City is set to install bicycle lanes with separation along SW 64th Street between SW 62nd Avenue to SW 57th Avenue.

To move forward with the project, the City received funding participation from the Miami-Dade County Community Development block grant (CDBG) in the amount of $354,916 of which $60,000 is earmarked for design, and a total of $294,916 is dedicated to the construction cost phase.

Bike lanes are defined by pavement striping and signage used to allocate a portion of a roadway for exclusive or preferential bicycle travel on either side of a roadway.

With vast experience in constructing bike lanes throughout South Florida, North Miami-based Unitec Inc., was selected through a competitive bidding process to install the lanes.