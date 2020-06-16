    BizHack Academy’s 13th Digital Marketer’s Graduation Celebration!

    Topic: Digital Marketers Graduation Celebration
    Date and time: Wednesday, June 17 from 12:30 – 2 pm EST
    Description:

    Tomorrow Wed 06/17 at 12:30 pm is BizHack Academy‘s 13th Digital Marketer’s Graduation Celebration!

    You’ll hear inspiring case studies from a birthday party company for dogs, a conscious child care center, an inspiring merchandise brand, a Fortune 500 consultant, and more.

    Keynote speech by Juana J. Jones who will explore the question on the mind of so many business owners: Should I take a stand?

    She’ll cover pressing topics such as:


    *How to appropriately “take a stand” in your small business marketing
    *How to make sure your brand reflects inclusivity through its marketing channels
    *Being purposeful about diversity and inclusion in innovation spaces

    -Raffles, thank you gifts, and a surprise musical performance. Join us!

