Topic: Digital Marketers Graduation Celebration

Date and time: Wednesday, June 17 from 12:30 – 2 pm EST

Description:

Tomorrow Wed 06/17 at 12:30 pm is BizHack Academy‘s 13th Digital Marketer’s Graduation Celebration!

You’ll hear inspiring case studies from a birthday party company for dogs, a conscious child care center, an inspiring merchandise brand, a Fortune 500 consultant, and more.

Keynote speech by Juana J. Jones who will explore the question on the mind of so many business owners: Should I take a stand?

She’ll cover pressing topics such as:

*How to appropriately “take a stand” in your small business marketing

*How to make sure your brand reflects inclusivity through its marketing channels

*Being purposeful about diversity and inclusion in innovation spaces

-Raffles, thank you gifts, and a surprise musical performance. Join us!