Blue Scholars hosts bay clean-up and paddling December 12, 2020

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, the public is welcome to participate in a morning of paddling followed by a beach clean-up on Virginia Key, hosted by Blue Scholars Initiative and the International SeaKeepers Society.

The event is the culmination of “The 12 Days of Biscayne Bay,” a series of events and online videos presented by Blue Scholars Initiative to educate Miamians about major environmental issues facing Biscayne Bay, and how citizens can help.

Participants may choose to join the 6.5-mile paddle* around Virginia Key, or a shoreline cleanup along Hobie Beach, or both!

7-9:30am Biscayne Bay Paddle with Blue Scholars – arrive early!

10-12:00pm Hobie Beach Cleanup with SeaKeepers

WHERE TO MEET: Parking lot directly across from the Marine Stadium – on the south side of Rickenbacker Causeway. (The second right turn after the bridge.) IMPORTANT: Separate advance registration is required. Also, all attendees are required to follow CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others.

*Paddlers must provide their own paddle craft, lifejacket, whistle, water and be capable of paddling for up to 3-hours. A support boat will accompany the paddlers for safety needs. Register today here:

The mission of Blue Scholars Initiative, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is to engage, educate and empower schoolchildren in Southeast Florida through hands-on (and virtual) marine science education to foster a connection to the ocean and to nurture a commitment to lifelong environmental stewardship.

For more information, please contact Adam Steckley at asteckley@bluescholars.org.