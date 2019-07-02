Sunshine Cancer, a fund raising arm of Pap Corps, celebrated their end of Year Luncheon, June 7 at Allegro Dadeland, who hosted the event for 50 people. Sylvester Cancer raises funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, U of M Miller School of Medicine. Their purpose is to support breakthrough cancer research dedicated to finding cancer cures. Over 55 million dollars has been raised in the past 10 years. If you would like more information about getting involved in the Sunshine Cancer group, contact Phyllis Walker, membership chair at Physid@bellsouth.net.

