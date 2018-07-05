Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Business People on the Move: Torrence Seymour

By: Community News |July 5, 2018

Torrence Seymour

FITNESS PROFESSIONAL
TORRENCE SEYMOUR

Torrence Seymour is a Certified Personal Trainer, former college football athlete at Florida International University. A student of sports medicine, physical therapy and sports nutrition, Seymour’s focus is strength conditioning and “HIIT” training, making athletes faster and better through high-intensity training, weight lifting, power lifting, cardio and timed workouts. Seymour is currently hosting Made Speed 101, an all-sports combine camp throughout the summer at Stunna’s Fit in South Miami. In addition to the camps and personal training, Seymour also offers a meal-prep service called Journey To Fit, for those whose goal is to improve their dietary habits.

