Businessman Bill Kerdyk Jr. selected Apogee Award Honoree in Real Estate

Real estate executive and business owner William H. “Bill” Kerdyk Jr., president and CEO of Kerdyk Real Estate, has been selected as a 2020 Apogee Award Honoree in Real Estate by South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine.

The Apogee Award recognizes distinguished executive-level leaders in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties whose dedication to their industries and communities deserves particular recognition.

Over the years, Kerdyk has received numerous awards and distinctions. For three consecutive years — 2018-20 — Kerdyk has been named to the Florida 500, a research initiative in a variety of industries by the editors of Florida Trend Magazine. The Florida 500 profiles the state’s most influential business leaders in several key economic sectors. Kerdyk was honored in the Real Estate industry.

In 2015, Kerdyk received the George E. Merrick Award of Excellence from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Merrick Award is annually bestowed upon a leader and visionary in Coral Gables in memory of George E. Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables.

Kerdyk Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage company serving South Florida focusing on residential and commercial real estate. Kerdyk was a founder and chair of the board of directors of the Bank of Coral Gables, a community bank acquired by First American Bank, a full service bank headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, in December 2014. Kerdyk led the merger negotiations and is now a member of the board of directors of First American Bank.

Kerdyk’s business interests extend to Japan where he founded the Toyota Junior World Cup with Japanese business partners Yasmasa Tagashira and Eiji Tagashira. This junior golf tournament was formed to allow the finest junior golfers in the world the opportunity to compete in an international team event. More than 70 countries now participate in qualifying tournaments held throughout the year in North and South America, Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa. The winners and second-place finishers in the qualifying tournaments are invited to participate in the finals held in Japan. Toyota and Japan Airlines are the major sponsors of the event in addition to 100-plus other companies.

In April 2015, Kerdyk stepped down from public office and was bestowed as Vice Mayor Emeritus by the City of Coral Gables in recognition of his many years of service. He served as a Coral Gables commissioner on a citywide, nonpartisan basis starting in 1995 and was subsequently re-elected in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. He served as vice mayor in 1999, 2001 and from 2007 to 2015.

