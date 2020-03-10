Buzz by BEE-cause FLEA, Saturday, March 21, 10-4

Supporting the Pollinators who feed our Planet: Birds, Bees, Butterflies, Bats & Beetles

Presented by Slow Food Miami





Shop Tropical Audubon Society's 4th Annual BEE-cause Flea and help support the pollinators who feed our planet. Browse among a thoughtfully curated selection of art, birdhouses, books, collectibles, greeting cards, honey, organic fruit and vegetables, jewelry, native pollinator plants and tag-sale items. Pollinator purveyors will include artisan makers, beekeepers, fair trade collaborators and farmers. BEE-cause Flea takes place at the conservation organization's Steinberg Nature Center campus, a 2.2-acre urban oasis whose near-native habitats provide food and shelter for precious pollinators, including birds, bees, butterflies, bats and beetles.

Our hellacious hive:

André Art Glass, Aprons by Irene, Baked by Beans, Bee Heaven Farm, Black Bird Paper Co., edible South Florida, Fair Trade Market, Hridayam Ayurveda, Hurricane Coasters, Keez Beez, Kirsten’s Kottage Honey, Meadow Collective, Miami Fruit, Muni Farms, (The) Royal Palm Pottery, Silent Native Nursery, Slow Food Miami, Smith Photos, Swamped in the Everglades!, Tropical Botanic Artists, (The) Villagers and Whole Foods Market.

Net proceeds support onsite Steinberg Nature Center Pollinator Habitat Initiatives.

Attend a FreeBEE Workshop! Visit the historic Doc Thomas House!

· Kids Board Game “Swamped in the Everglades!” [10am-3pm]

· Beekeeping with Keez Beez [10am]

· Honey Tasting with Keez Beez [11am]

· Bird-Friendly Gardening with Kirsten Hines [Noon]

· “Pollinators” Salon with Tropical Botanic Artists [1:30pm]

· Healing Honey & Ayurveda by Hridayam Ayurveda [2:30pm]

BEE-cause Flea MISSION: Raise community awareness and support for

increasingly threatened South Florida pollinators.

Presenting Sponsor: Slow Food Miami

Legacy Sponsor: Whole Foods Market

Pollinator Partners: Community Newspapers, edible South Florida, inybn.com, Keez Beez, Riviera Presbyterian Church

Riviera Presbyterian Church Community Newspapers, edible South Florida, inybn.com Keez Beez,Riviera Presbyterian Church

Event Location: @TropicalAudubon, 5530 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33143

Ride: Bike to TAS or take Metrorail (we are located 7 blocks east of the South Miami Station).

Drive: Complimentary parking at Riviera Presbyterian Church. Nearby metered, valet & garage options. Plus limited onsite parking via our 55th Avenue auto gate.