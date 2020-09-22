Candidates vie for two village council seats, Nov. 3

Five candidates are running for two seats on the Palmetto Bay Village Council in the Nov. 3 election.

For vice mayor, the candidates are (in alphabetical order) Alan “AlJohn” Farquharson, Edward “Ed” Silva and Leanne Tellam. For councilmember for Seat 2, the candidates are Steve Cody and David M. Singer.

Following are statements from each candidate on why they believe they are the best choice for your vote.

VICE MAYOR

Alan “AlJohn” Farquharson, a resident since 2015, is the owner operator of Alan Air Conditioning and an artist. He attended Miami Killian Senior High School.

“I hope to represent Palmetto Bay as its vice mayor. Admittedly, I have zero experience in this office, but I do have one thing — integrity. I will not promise you that I can achieve everything I say, but I will promise you that you will not question that I am trying. Anyone who knows me will vouch for me. I am not a politician, just a concerned family man and citizen. Feel free to call me at 305-609-5311.”

He can be found on Facebook as Alan “AlJohn” Farquharson For Vice Mayor.

Edward “Ed” Silva, a 22-year resident and UM graduate is the founder of ESA Inc., Architecture, Planning & Design and the former village manager.

“The residents of Palmetto Bay deserve a municipal government that is responsive to their needs and accountable for their actions. They expect their leaders to govern civilly, transparently, and with the community’s interests in mind. Regrettably, much of these values have been lacking lately in our village government, pitting our elected leaders against one another, and fostering an atmosphere of division at the expense of our residents’ priorities. We must resolve to put civility above petty politics and bring back harmony to our public discourse at Village Hall.”

His campaign website is at https://voteedsilva.com/.

Leanne Tellam is a 25-year resident, attended area schools, has degrees in multinational business and in law, and is active in community service organizations.

“Our council will be working with a new village manager and village attorney, and I will use my experience and skills to ensure that these new charter officers are committed to the priorities of our residents. We incorporated as a village to control our budget, encourage citizen participation, and set policies that reflect our priorities. I will work to make sure that our government prioritizes responsiveness and quality work by valued staff. We need strong oversight of budgeting and monthly management, and I’ll provide that while collaborating with the other members of council to keep the peace and keep moving our community forward.”

Her campaign website is www.leannetellam.com/meetleanne.

SEAT 2 COUNCILMEMBER

Steve Cody moved to Palmetto Bay just after Hurricane Andrew. An attorney, he has worked on a number of political campaigns.

“I’m running because I still want your kids and my grandkids to grow up in a village that is as warm and welcoming as when we moved here almost 30 years go. My door will always be open. You can call me on my cell at 786-252-6918. I want to help solve Palmetto Bay’s problems, not create new ones. I hope that we’ll be able to talk during the campaign and that I can earn your vote.”

His campaign website is at https://votestevecody.com/.

David M. Singer is a native Miamian. He is chief executive officer, chief financial officer and vice president of Berkowitz Development Group and is the incumbent Seat 2 Councilmember.

“I have always believed that it is my inherent responsibility to represent our beautiful community and do my very best to rectify the issues I had when I initially ran for office.

But, as we have seen, these critical issues — traffic congestion, infrastructure, and over-development — have not only not been resolved, they are worse today. My vision, as it always has been, is to keep the Village of Palmetto Bay, a small family bedroom community, with great schools, beautiful parks, and houses of worship — while, at the same time, trying to stop over-development, keep your taxes low, reduce wasteful spending, and limit government overreach. To achieve this vision, a consistent voice on the village council must be maintained. I feel that I have proven and will continue to prove that I am that voice.”

]His campaign website is at http://davidmsinger.com/.