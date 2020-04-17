Care Resource Provides Telehealth Medical and Behavioral Health Services

In these challenging times, our emotional and physical health is compromised by the risk of COVID-19. In the face of this pandemic, Care Resource is even further committed to providing access to quality and comprehensive healthcare. We consistently strive to keep our patients’ holistic health in balance. In order to serve our patients while protecting them from COVID-19 by adhering to the practice of social distancing, we have expanded our telehealth medical and behavioral health services.

Telehealth services are being covered by most commercial insurance carriers, including Medicaid and Medicare. Some insurance plans, such as Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, will cover telehealth services at no cost. Uninsured patients will be charged for the service on a sliding-scale basis. Those enrolled in the Ryan White program will also be able to benefit from telehealth services.

In order to initiate a telehealth session, patients must call the health center and specifically request a telehealth appointment. Next, patients must download the Zoom application on a mobile device, or visit www.zoom.us in order to connect with a provider via video conference.

Care Resource’s Behavioral Health Services Department will also offer all counseling services via telehealth. Our licensed behavioral health specialists are available to discuss the heightened levels of anxiety that our community is experiencing during this time and to offer coping mechanisms. Virtual support and social groups will replace in-person meetings. Emergency counseling services will be provided at all locations in Broward and Miami, but clients are encouraged to call prior to going in for services.

For those patients in our Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, medical appointments will be scheduled as usual. If individuals are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their provider prior to coming to their appointment in order for alternative arrangements to be made on a case-by-case basis.

“We are pleased to offer telehealth services to our patients as a flexible way of having their healthcare needs met, whether it be questions about their symptoms, starting PrEP to prevent HIV, management of chronic illness, or other questions. We offer new and existing patients access to our telehealth visits, thereby reducing all patients’ risk of exposure to COVID-19.” – Dr. Steven Santiago, MD, Chief Medical Officer

If you have questions, require assistance, or would like to schedule an appointment, contact us at (305) 576-1234 ext. 623 or 635. Please visit www.careresource.org for more information.