Caroling competition returning to city for another holiday season

The annual Caroling Competition is an eagerly awaited holiday tradition in the City of Coral Gables.

It was in 1987 when the 550 Biltmore Way Building first presented the city with a poinsettia tree, the focal point of each year’s holiday spectacular, and the new owners of the building, CGI Merchant Group, are continuing the tradition.

Every year Biltmore Way becomes the stage for some of the most amazing musical talent in South Florida. It is a special way of celebrating the holidays, continuing the tradition of the festive sound of young people, caroling in front of the holiday tree.

For 2019, 30 Miami-Dade and Broward middle and senior high, public, private and parochial schools — over 1,500 young people — are competing for $20,000 in cash prizes contributed by local businesses, foundations and municipal organizations.

The competition, presented this year by the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, is a showcase for the extraordinarily talented young people in our community.

Since its inception, the Caroling Competition has awarded nearly $300,000 to help encourage and grow the music programs in our schools. This support is made possible by grants from Miami Dade Cultural Affairs Council and the Coral Gables Cultural Development Board.

The Caroling Competition takes place over five nights on the steps of 550 Biltmore. Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4, performances run through Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Different schools appear every half hour, each evening. Middle schools perform on Wednesday and Friday. Senior high performances are on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon, from 3 until 6 p.m. Evening performances run from 7 until 10 p.m. Winners return on Tuesday, Dec. 10t. All of the performances are free.

For more information contact Sally Baumgartner, executive director,

at sallyb@carolingcompetition.org