Castaways Against Cancer Launch their 22nd Journey and Unveil Logo on World Cancer Day

The kayak team, made up of mostly Columbus High teachers and alumni, has raised over $1.2 million since 2000

WHAT: The Castaways Against Cancer (CAC) is a kayaking team, made up of mostly Christopher Columbus High School teachers and alumni, who paddle every summer from Miami to Key West in seven days to raise money for cancer research. Formed in 2000 by Columbus teacher Steve O’Brien, the CAC have raised over $1.2 million to date. This year, they will embark on their 22nd journey, The BlackJack Tour, on June 12th and all proceeds will benefit UM’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center which will match every dollar raised. CAC’s new logo, designed by Columbus senior Antonio Varona III, will be unveiled at a special ceremony on World Cancer Day on the Columbus campus. The group’s motto is “Keep fighting. Keep paddling.”

WHO: The following individuals will attend the event:

Members of the Castaways Against Cancer, including Captain Eric Pino ‘00

Columbus student Patrick Garcia who has battled cancer

Representative from UM’s Sylvester Cancer Center

Limited group of faculty and students as spectators

The Columbus Band will provide musical entertainment

WHEN: Thursday, February 4, 2021 (World Cancer Day) from 7:20am – 7:45am

WHERE: Christopher Columbus High School, Patriot Plaza (3000 SW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33165) * This event will take place at an outdoor plaza, social distancing protocols and mask wearing will be strictly enforced.

OTHER: For more information about the Castaways, visit castawaysagainstcancer.com