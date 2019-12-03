CBSHS art teacher nominated for 2021 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year

Cutler Bay Senior High School principal Lucas De La Torre has announced that Frederic Gabriel, art teacher, has been nominated for the 2021 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year.

This program recognizes and honors the contributions of outstanding classroom teachers who have demonstrated a superior capacity to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

Gabriel has demonstrated a passion for his subject matter and it is infectious to his students. He shows exceptional enthusiasm for teaching and is a role model. He provides a nurturing environment in which students can take that voyage of discovery that leads them to that unique and marvelous space.