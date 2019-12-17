CBSHS senior Kristina Alzugaray semi-finalist for two scholarships

Kristina Alzugaray, a Cutler Bay Senior High School graduating senior in the iPrep Academy, was selected as a Semi-Finalist for The Gates Scholarship.

As a Semi-Finalist, she is one of 2,000 applicants, from across the country, who have exhibited exceptional potential to succeed in college, and beyond. The Gates Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority, high school seniors.

The Gates Scholarship initially funded 300 students, starting with 2018, totaling 3,000 students over the life of the program. With the launch of this program in 2017, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation continues its longstanding commitment to helping outstanding students realize their maximum potential.

In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship will provide additional support to scholars by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers.

Kristina Alzugaray, also has been selected as a Semifinalist in the 2019-20 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. She is one of 1,928 Semifinalists out of nearly 93,000 applicants for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.