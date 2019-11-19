CBSHS welcomes Bank of America’s Paola Ambrosini as Principal Today

By
Community News
-
3
CBSHS welcomes Bank of America's Paola Ambrosini as Principal Today

CBSHS welcomes Bank of America's Paola Ambrosini as Principal TodayLucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, rcentlyu welcomed Paola Ambrosini, vice president and financial manager, Sunset Center, Bank of America, as Principal Today. Principal Today is part of a national model that engages the private sector by having business and community leaders step into a leadership role in public education.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here