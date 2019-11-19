Lucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, rcentlyu welcomed Paola Ambrosini, vice president and financial manager, Sunset Center, Bank of America, as Principal Today. Principal Today is part of a national model that engages the private sector by having business and community leaders step into a leadership role in public education.
Home Cutler Bay CBSHS welcomes Bank of America’s Paola Ambrosini as Principal Today
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
CBSHS welcomes Bank of America’s Paola Ambrosini as Principal Today
Lucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, rcentlyu welcomed Paola Ambrosini, vice president and financial manager, Sunset Center, Bank...
Condo and Homeowner Association Board Members attend VIP “Lunch and Learn”
The Plaza at ParkSquare was the elegant venue for a recent luncheon seminar offering valuable information for Board Members of condominiums and homeowner associations...
What You Need To Know During Flu Season
It’s that time of year again…people with coughs, sneezes and runny noses seem to be lurking around every corner. While the flu shot is...