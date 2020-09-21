Celebrating 20 Years in Business, Sushi Maki to Open its 6th Restaurant Location Taking Over the Iconic Canton Dadeland

While the hospitality industry continues to face hardships during this pandemic, Sushi Maki is committed to the community and celebrates 20 years of rollin’ in the 305 by continuing to invest in South Florida’s restaurant sector. The brand is spreading the joy of sushi and hopes to carry the legacy of Canton Chinese by opening its new Sushi Maki Dadeland location to the public on Oct. 1, 2020. Fittingly, the local brand will continue to offer Canton favorites as part of their regular menu.

Founded by Abe Ng and his family, Sushi Maki is a local favorite with over 20 locations throughout South Florida. The family’s first restaurant, Canton Chinese run by Abe Ng’s parents, is making a significant change after 40 years in business.

“Canton Chinese is a big part of our life, but it’s time for the next generation,” said Allan Ng, founder of Canton Dadeland. “Though it was a hard decision to make, my wife Betty and I are excited to see Canton Dadeland’s legacy continue under the Sushi Maki brand.”

The family will still be around, and Canton Chinese in Coral Gables will remain open. According to Abe Ng, “When it’s safe to do so, you’ll probably find Allan in the kitchen cooking and Betty greeting at the front counter. It’s part of who they are.”

By design, no two Sushi Maki restaurants are alike. Each caters to the needs of its customers and neighborhood residents. Located just off US 1 & Ludlam Road, the Sushi Maki Dadeland location will be bright, modern, yet casual and welcoming, — appropriate for the entire family. Boasting Japanese and Chinese inspired dishes, including popular items like Dragon Roll, Wok-Fired Udon, Volcano Fries, and signature Canton favorites like Honey Chicken, and the iconic Canton Steak — it doesn’t stop there. Sushi Maki is in it for the long haul, not only caring for Miami but also protecting the ocean and its wildlife! With hopes to guarantee fish for generations to come, the brand carries the Marine Stewardship Council Certification. Partnering with MSC, Sushi Maki promotes sustainable fishing practices, by sourcing seafood products from certified sustainable fisheries from around the world.

Owner Abe Ng stated, “We want to be true to our roots and continue spreading goodness in all that we do. The Miami community is strong, bold, and resilient. Investing during times like these may seem like a risky move, but we’re thinking decades ahead, not just months. The community has believed in us and we believe in the community.”

