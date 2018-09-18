Celebrating Locally Owned & Operated Businesses

Many of us have become regular customers of the local Mom and Pop restaurants and shops in our neighborhood. Like “Cheers” they know our name, our favorites and where we like to sit. Family owned businesses help make a neighborhood special. Here are a few that we enjoy and hope you will visit as well. Please share with us some your favorites and what makes them so. — Harry Emilio Gottlieb, hgplace@bellsouth.net





Anacapri Welcome to Anacapri Italian Village. Since 1990, Anacapri has been serving the South Florida area with fine imported Italian foods through our Italian Market and Restaurants. They have built their reputation on having a friendly, inviting atmosphere coupled with delicious, authentic Italian food. The result is a dining experience that leaves you with a smile on your face and a very happy belly. If you find yourself in Pinecrest Florida (just 15 minutes south of Dadeland mall) stop by and visit their little “Italian Village”. They have Built 3 distinct experiences into one cozy location! Our original Anacapri restaurant is now connected by an archway to our wine bar and cellar, where visitors can sip by the glass, take a bottle home or select a bottle to have with their meal. Pass through a second archway and you are in Anacapri Italian Market! Shop for all the fine pasta and authentic Italian ingredients you just can find at the supermarket. For all those Wine lovers out there Anacapri offers one of South Florida’s most enjoyable wine events every month with its Wine Wednesday Wine Tasting events. 12669 S. Dixie Hwy. Pinecrest http://anacaprifood.com (305) 232-8001.





Pauloluigi is the place to go for that real New York Italian flavor. Paul Shalaj started his journey in 1973. With more than 35 years of experience, 25 in Coconut Grove, it is safe to say they have stood the test of time. From pizza to pasta, chicken to dessert, Pauloluigi has a dish that will impress anyone’s taste buds. Perhaps the wall of fame is the biggest testament to that. Celebrities and athletes from all over have found their way to Pauloluigi including Juwan Howard, Alonzo Mourning, Jim Kelly, Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, Coach Spo and Michael Jordan. To Paul and his staff, every customer is treated like a celebrity. 2859 Bird Ave. Coconut Grove 305-446-6664 and 9605 N Kendall Dr. Kendall 305-My-PIZZA http://pauloluigi.com or on Instagram @pauloluigitogo.





The Muffin Tin You’ll always find fresh muffins and Southern hospitality at this Mom & Son owned and operated restaurant by Mary Mabjeesh and Antony Mabjeesh. A creative breakfast and lunch menu is offered from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Mouth-watering house specialties include eggs benedict, breakfast burrito, country sausage gravy and patties over biscuits with eggs, cinnamon nut French toast and homemade Belgian waffles and pancakes. Home-baked muffins in flavors such as banana nut, blueberry, raisin bran, corn, orange cranberry, chocolate chip and lemon poppy are the Muffin Tin’s specialty. Luncheon specials include homemade soups and chili, cold and hot sandwiches and a variety of hot platters, dogs, burgers, and salads. Save room for dessert: try the popular homemade rum cake and moist carrot cake. 12655 S. Dixie Highway Pinecrest http://marythemuffintin.com (305) 235-9020.





GreenStreet Cafe Lounge and Restaurant Coconut Grove’s premier “seen and be seen” restaurant was founded 30 years ago, by Sylvano Bignon. Throughout the years, his European background has influenced him to make the place evolve into a “Lifestyle”, a friendly atmosphere, a meeting place day or night, illustrated by a large sign on a mirror saying “Where There is Love, there is Life”! It is rare not to encounter athletes, local politicians, artists or simply thousands of locals enjoying just that, life at GreenStreet. Breakfast is a must, but so is lunch, dinner and late night as it is GreenStreet’s philosophy to always serve good food. The laughter is easy, the place feels good, this is a great scene. 3468 Main Highway, Coconut Grove greenstreetcafe.net 305-444-0244.





Flavas Miami

Established in 2016.

An authentic Southern Soul Food Eatery in Perrine. Owned and operated by father and son Wilbur Bell and Zacch Bell. They will make you feel like family, but you won’t have to wash any dishes. Miami New Times rated them as “The Best Soul Food Restaurant In 2018. You will enjoy the breakfast served from 7 am to 12 Noon Mon through Thurs, Friday through Sunday 7 am to 1 pm. Try a true Southern treat of Shrimp and Grits. Or go for their yummy Fried Chicken & Waffles. A favorite spot for U of M players and NFL players.17490 SW 104 Ave Unit B Facebook @FlavasMiami Instagram @FlavasMiami 305-235-1955.





Bollywood Masala Located in South Miami, Bollywood Masala brings exquisitely falvored Indian street food to South Florida. Their vision at Bollywood Masala is to create unique and delectable dishes that will indulge your senses. They believe that you don’t need to go to a white tablecloth restaurant to be treated like a king. “Walk through the door be our guest, and leave the rest to us”. Everything they do is focused on putting a smile on your face. Chef Tina’s handcrafted menu artfully combines traditional Indian style with the modern palate, while reflecting a diverse Indian culture in a contemporary setting. She passionately amalgamates the classic and contemporary, infusing the food with age-old Indian spices and herbs that will indulge all of your senses. At Bollywood Masala fresh ingredients, exotic spices, and a simplified menu come together to deliver an authentic Indian experience that will keep you coming back for more. 7400 SW 57th Ave. South Miami http://www.bollywoodmasalamiami.com 305-763-8185.