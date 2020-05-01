Celebrating Sensational 70

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On April 27th, led by a spirited Palmetto Bay police escort, more than 55 cars paraded through the streets of Palmetto Bay to wish Carole Bernstein, owner of Get Smart Educational Superstore, a surprise happy 70th birthday. With huge smiles, many Carole “Wannabe’s” dressed in tennis, bicycling, AEPhi shirts and exercise outfits blared their car horns during the successful parade while neighbors cheered as well. Carole, wearing a crown, birthday sash and her signature knee brace detailed with a “70” and following social distancing guidelines, stood in shock with her husband Bob, children and grandchildren as her many friends and family greeted her with excitement, love and joy.

Cars were fashionably decorated with birthday paraphernalia, Carole look-a-likes, Mah Jongg tiles, tennis accessories as well as birthday signs and figurines.

The original plan was a weekend cruise with 25 women, all of whom anticipated three days of laughter, celebration and honoring Carole. When that was not to be, a parade with family and friends appeared to be second best.

To know Carole is to understand and appreciate why the fuss. Her always positive outlook on life, warmth, generosity, kindness, sense of humor and inclusiveness only begin to describe Carole’s attributes. Carole goes out of her way to introduce people with similar interests, organize social outings and root for the underdog. “No” is not part of her vocabulary; she’s always willing to go the extra mile. Carole’s glass is always half full. She is a friend to all with a huge heart for her dear family.

Carole rarely has a moment to spare, working full-time in her business of 35+ years. In addition to giving her family and friends undivided attention with activities and quality moments, Carole is passionate about several non-profit organizations. One example is Patches, where children with complex medical needs are given compassionate nursing care regardless of the ability to pay. She also works tirelessly for the National Council of Jewish Women with a mission to strive for social justice by improving the lives of women, children, and families in the United States and Israel.

Born in Coral Gables, Carole graduated from Miami High and the University of Florida. Carole’s roots began and remain in Miami. Fortunately for those who are part of her life, Carole is a beacon of sunshine and benevolence whose selflessness has impacted countless lives.