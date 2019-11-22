Chairwoman Edmonson gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson joined Urban Related Development Group on Nov. 22 to give free Thanksgiving turkeys to the citizens who reside at Dante Fascell and Three Round Towers senior housing, located in District 3, which she represents. Turkeys were also handed out at Collins Park senior housing in Allapattah and Liberty Square.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here