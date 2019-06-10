Chairwoman Edmonson honored at Liberty Square Family Reunion

Despite rainy weather, it was all sunny smiles at the Liberty Square Family Reunion on June 8 as Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Miami City Commissioner Keon Hardemon joined dozens of current and former Liberty City neighbors and supporters for some fellowship, food and fun.

The annual event, which took place at the Liberty Square Community Center, featured a BBQ picnic, live musical and dance performances and a scholarship awards recognition.

Chairwoman Edmonson accepted a plaque from the Liberty Square Project Friends & Family Reunion organization honoring and thanking her for her steadfast support for the Liberty City community.

During the event, several graduating seniors from Miami Northwestern Senior High School were recognized as recipients of this year’s Liberty Square Scholarships. Funding for the scholarships comes from the Related Urban Development Group, the developer of the Liberty Square Rising project, which is transforming the neighborhood. Related Urban Senior Vice President Albert Milo was on hand to help recognize the students, who each earned a $5,000 scholarship to their chosen college or university.