Chapman Partnership and Burlington Stores Make Moving from Homeless to Home Possible

Chapman Partnership is changing lives, empowering the homeless in Miami-Dade since 1995. Partners like the national charity Delivering Good and Burlington Stores help Chapman transition its residents to permanent housing. Ingrid Valdes lost her job in May 2019, was evicted, and lived in her car for two months with her infant son before finding Chapman Partnership. Now moving into her own residence, she’s been supplied with bedding, household items, and basic essentials from Burlington, which has donated nearly $300,000 worth of goods to help people in the area. Learn more at https://chapmanpartnership.org/