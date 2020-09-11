Chapman Partnership Receives GMCC 2020 NOVO Award for Innovative Excellence in Nonprofit Sector

Chapman Partnership, a leader in empowering the lives of Miami-Dade’s homeless population, is pleased to announce being selected by The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) as winner of the 2020 NOVO Award for Innovative Excellence. The award recognizes Chapman Partnership in the category of organizations with an annual operating budget exceeding $2 million, for making a difference in the lives of the people they serve, producing outcomes that exemplify innovative excellence, and featuring best practices of not-for-profit businesses.

“We are honored beyond measure to be recognized among such truly outstanding nominees. We are grateful to the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and to all our supporters, without which we could not continue to serve our growing community. This acknowledges the work of our exceptional team, our leadership in the homeless landscape, as well as innovation in program development and execution,” said Symeria T. Hudson, President and CEO, Chapman Partnership.

The GMCC 2020 NOVO Award for Outstanding Board Leader was bestowed on Allan J. Pekor, a member of the Chapman Partnership Board’s Executive Committee. This honor recognizes Pekor’s 40-plus years of involvement in volunteerism, as a board member recruited by founder Alva Chapman. Pekor has been instrumental in helping shape the organization’s value statements of passion, compassion, teamwork, innovation, and results driven work.

This recognition comes as Chapman Partnership celebrates 25 years of empowering the homeless with a nationally recognized assistance model that fosters long-term self-sufficiency and independence. The innovation and high-quality service that is acknowledged

by the NOVO award is reflected in its recent initiative, Chapman 2.0. The organization has diversified its programming to include educational resources that break the traditionally generational cycle of homelessness and transform the future of its residents. As a leading driver in Chapman 2.0, Social Enterprise Academy (SEA) equips its residents of all ages with the skills needed to successfully gain stable housing and achieve long-term independence.