Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar reopens in The Palms at Town and Country

Chef Adrianne Calvo has announced that the transitioning of her original namesake restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Bar, into an all-new 8,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space is complete. The new Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar is located at 11715 Sherri Lane in Kendall and will be open Monday, 5-10 p.m., and Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Officially open for outdoor patio dining and pickup via online ordering, Chef Adrianne’s original namesake restaurant that celebrated its 13th anniversary earlier this year, has taken over the space previously occupied by Devon Seafood & Steak at the foot of Kendall’s beloved “Love Lock Bridge” in The Palms at Town and Country.

Guests can still look forward to seeing Chef Adrianne’s well-known dishes on the menu including the 5 Diamond Center Cut Filet, French Onion Soup on Tuesdays and the legendary Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye on Thursdays. There also will be new additions to the menu such as a Brown Sugar Cajun Babyback Ribs, Greek Nachos and Charbroiled Oysters, as well as an enhanced craft cocktail and sangria program.

The outdoor dining area seats 82 people. At full capacity, the new Chef Adrianne’s will seat approximately 270 between the indoor and outdoor areas, once permitted.

Chef Adrianne has put her stamp on every aspect of her new namesake location, including the copper finishes which is a signature design element found in all her restaurants. New for the concept are two private dining rooms where Chef Adrianne will display the full spectrum of her craftmanship exclusively for private guests — from the clay plates that she, her executive chef, mother, and grandmother handcrafted, to a unique menu that will be tailored to each party.

In addition to Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar and Redfish by Chef Adrianne, the Maximum Flavor chef also is the creator of the fine-casual concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, which started as a food truck at The Wharf Miami and since expanded to a free-standing location in Coral Gables last year.

For more information about Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar, visit ChefAdriannes.com, or follow on Instagram @ChefAdrianne.

Known for her Maximum Flavor creations, Chef Adrianne Calvo is an acclaimed chef, author, television personality, and restaurateur.

After graduating from Johnson & Wales University, Calvo studied under notable chefs across the country which inspired the opening of her namesake restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, 13 years ago when she was 22 years old. In 2019, Chef Adrianne released her fifth and sixth cookbooks and expanded her popular fine- casual concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne to its first brick and mortar location.

When she’s not traveling the globe in search of her next culinary inspiration or working the line at one of her three restaurants, Calvo can be found taping her weekly local NBC show or at various events supporting her “Make it Count Foundation.”