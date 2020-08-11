CHI conducts ribbon-cutting for new mobile medical van

Community Health of South Florida Inc. (CHI) recently hosted a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new mobile medical van designed to provide healthcare services to the underserved community of South Florida.

The ceremony took place on July 20 at the Perrine Gardens Housing Complex, 10161 Circle Plaza, Miami FL 33157. The new, state-of-the-art, mobile health vehicle will provide a pleasant, accessible atmosphere for patients to receive high-quality healthcare.

Funded by Direct Relief Foundation and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), CHI’s new 40-foot mobile medical van will have a team of highly qualified providers using top of the line equipment to offer primary care, pediatrics and mental health services for adults and children. The van will service local public housing complexes and conduct homeless outreach.

“CHI continues to ensure access for all to comprehensive healthcare,” said Brodes H. Hartley Jr., president/CEO of CHI. “We are excited to expand the services we provide to our community beyond the walls of our health centers. Our commitment is the catalyst for the incredible growth that continues today.”

CHI’s mobile van will accept most insurances and offer a sliding fee, income-based payment scale for uninsured patients. A team of highly trained providers will be offering these services Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., throughout the following areas:

Monday – Perrine Gardens, 10161 W. Circle Plaza;

Tuesday – Arthur Mays Villas, 11341 SW 216 St.;

Wednesday – Pine Island I & II, 26862 SW 127 Ave. Homestead;

Thursday – Homestead Gardens, 1542 SW Fourth St., Homestead, and

Friday – Several homeless encampments.

Since 1971, CHI has been a beacon of hope providing access to high quality healthcare for all regardless of insurance status, income level or background. The non-profit federally qualified health center offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental, urgent care, behavioral health, vision, radiology, pharmacy, transportation and more.

CHI has 11 health centers and 35 school-based sites. CHI is a recipient of the Florida Governor’s Sterling Award. It is accredited by the Joint Commission and is also designated as a patient centered medical home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. CHI is also designated as a behavioral health medical home.

In addition, CHI is home to the Brodes H. Hartley Jr. Teaching Health Center, training the next generation of doctors in family medicine and psychiatry.

CHI recently broke ground on the first Children’s Crisis Center in southern Miami-Dade County. It will service kids with severe behavioral health problems from Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.