Choir of Man brings the ultimate night at the pub to the SMDCAC

Choir of Man, the renowned international music group, is back for their second North American tour and will be performing at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, on Sunday, Mar. 22, at 7 p.m.

The group has earned a reputation as the ultimate feel-good show and combines high-energy choreography with a wide range of harmonies.

Patrons will be treated to a showcase of performances, from pub tunes and pop hits, to classic rock and Broadway smashes. This includes songs from Adele, Avicii, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Paul Simon.

Following their breakthrough as the star performers of the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Choir of Man has taken their talents across the globe to provide patrons with a one-of-a-kind musical experience. The show even takes place in an on-stage pub, where attendees can feel like they are drinking with the group.

Tickets are $37.50-$60 for regular admission and $75 for VIP, which includes table seating and a complimentary beverage. All tickets can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300.