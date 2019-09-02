City and county pave the way for co-designation of ‘Univision Way’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a who’s who of local dignitaries Aug. 23 as the Univision Miami, the City of Doral, and Miami-Dade County hosted a ceremony announcing the co-designation of “Univision Way.”

The newly named segment of NW 30th Terrace, runs in front of the company’s headquarters in Doral. In addition to celebrating this co-designation, Univision was presented with proclamations from the Miami-Dade County Commission, City of Doral, City of Miami, Miami-Dade County School Board, and the Miami-Dade County state legislative delegation.

Additionally, a letter of congratulations from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was read at the event. In attendance, the event included numerous other community partners, representatives of elected officials including Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“For decades, Univision 23 has provided Hispanics in South Florida with breaking news coverage, entertainment, while working to engage and serve the community on issues like civic engagement, health, and education,” said Claudia Puig, president and general manager of Univision Miami.

Today, the company’s local footprint includes Univision 23’s corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art content creation facilities, studios and network newsroom, allowing the company to provide hundreds of jobs for local families.

“The entire Univision family is grateful to Mayor Bermudez, the Doral City Council, and other key leaders for designating Univision Way in recognition of our commitment to Hispanic America,” she continued.

“We know that the trust South Florida places in us is earned and we will continue to work hard every day to inform, empower, and entertain our community so that we always maintain that trust.”