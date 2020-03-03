City of Doral Earns Silver Level Certification from Florida Green Building Coalition

The City of Doral was presented with the “Silver” level certification under the Florida Green Building Coalition’s (FGBC) Local Green Government designation program at the city’s February 12, 2020 Council Meeting.

The mayor, city council, and administration jointly noted they are extremely gratified to receive this achievement, which demonstrates Doral’s commitment to protect and conserve the community’s natural resources, enhance the efficiency of government thus reducing the cost to taxpayers, and raise public awareness about the benefits of environmental stewardship.

“Since we were designing our government center almost 10 years ago, it’s been our goal to have a facility that would serve our residents in an efficient, cost effective and sustainable manner,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “I am proud that we are one of the local governments that has accomplished this and that continuously takes action that leads to environment benefits for all.”

Doral was previously certified in 2012. During this application cycle, the City achieved 34.6 percent of its 379 applicable points earning its re-certification in a “Silver” level. The FGBC Green Local Government Standard recognizes Green Cities and Green Counties for their outstanding environmental stewardship. Certified green municipalities function in a more efficient manner through better internal communication, cost reductions, and effective risk asset management.

All of Doral’s green achievements will be promoted on the FGBC website under certified projects directory and will become a resource of best practices for other local governments.

For information on this certification and the Florida Green Building Coalition, visit www.floridagreenbuilding.org.