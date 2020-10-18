City of Homestead announces additional parks have reopened

Additional City of Homestead Parks reopened on Monday, Oct. 5, as the city and all Miami-Dade County continues to move towards a “new normal” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Officials also are reminding residents that the use of facial coverings while in public is still required.

The following parks will be open only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sunset) for passive use only such as walking, jogging, biking, or rollerblading. Sports lighting can operate until 10 p.m.

The use of facial covering is required at all times and pick-up games and non-organized sports only may take place with the use of facial coverings. Open space picnics of less than 10 people are allowed with a minimum of 10 feet of social distance between groups.

Homestead Parks & Recreation Staff will be on site to enforce social distancing protocols within the park and prevent any unauthorized uses.

Blakey Park, 600 SW 14 Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

• The track will be open for use in one direction only.

• The restrooms will be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m./sunset on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m./sunset on weekends.

• The playground and fitness equipment will remain closed.

Audubon Park, S. Audubon Drive, Homestead, FL 33035

• The walking path will be open for walking, jogging, or biking.

• The tennis court will be open for one-on-one and double-play, with a one-hour time limit for users.

• Playground will remain closed.

Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park, 1400 E. Palm Dr., Homestead, FL 33035

• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.

• Dog parks will be open to a maximum of 10 people.

• The restroom near the dog park will be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m./sunset on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m./sunset on weekends.

• The remaining restrooms and playground will be locked.

• The fitness equipment will remain closed.

• Parking will be limited.

James Archer Smith Park, 300 NW 12 St., Homestead, FL 33030

• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.

• Dog parks will be open to a maximum of 10 people.

• The restrooms will be open from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m./sunset on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m./sunset on weekends.

• The playground will remain locked.

• The fitness equipment will remain closed.

Wittkop Park, 505 NW 9 St., Homestead, FL 33030

• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.

• The racquetball court will be open for one-on-one and double-play, with a one-hour time limit for users.

• The restrooms be open from 7 a,n, to noon and 4 to 8 p.m./sunset on weekdays and 7 a.m.-8 p.m./sunset on weekends.

• The playground will remain locked.

Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

• The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.

Homestead Sports Complex, 1061 SE 28 Ave., Homestead, FL 33035

• The green “parking lot” fields will be open for walking, jogging, rollerblading, and cycling.

• Restrooms will be open during organized sports.

Roby George Park and Pool, 201 SW 11 Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

• The pool will be open at 50 percent capacity.

• Pool Hours shall be from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

• The playground will remain closed.

Angelo Mistretta Park, 133 NE Ninth Ct., Homestead, FL 33030

• The Playground will remain closed.

JD Redd Park, 550 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030

• The tennis court will be open for one-on-one and double-play, with a one-hour time limit for users.

William F. Bill Dickinson Community Center 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

• The facility will be open only for gym use and members activities Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Facial coverings are required by members at all times.

• Capacity is limited; therefore, users must check-in at the front desk in order to be placed on the waiting list.

• Use of the gym is limited to one hour daily.

For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the city’s Coronavirus Hotline, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.