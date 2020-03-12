City of Miramar – Department Spotlight

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The Community Development Department reviews land development applications, promotes environmental sustainability, and facilitates neighborhood revitalization through home rehabilitation/ownership programs.

24-HOUR PERMITTING

Community Development staff review all applications within 24 hours. This allows customers to receive their permits the following business day instead of going through the normal review process. “24- Hour Permitting” is a service that provides a streamlined permitting process for the following minor residential projects:

• Structural – Fence, Driveway, Shed, Re-Roof, Patio Slab, Windows, Doors, Shutters, Screen Enclosures and Awnings

• Electrical – Service Change, Temporary Power-New Construction, Emergency Repair

• Mechanical – Air Conditioning Change Out

• Plumbing – Water Heater Replacement, Backflow Preventer, Re-Piping House, Water Service, Septic to Sewer, Sewer Line Connection

WHEN: Tuesdays, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Cut off time for lobby sign in is 9:50 a.m.

WHERE: 2200 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Purchase Assistance Funding Available

First-Time Homebuyer Program provides down payment and closing cost assistance up to $50,000 to low-income households. A family of four can earn up to $67,360 to qualify for the program. For additional information, please call Community Redevelopment Associates of Florida at (954) 431-7866 extension 110.

Development Projects under construction

• Monarch Town Center

Location: Northwest corner of Flamingo Road / Miramar Parkway

Description: approximately 170K sq. ft. of grocery, retail and restaurant space on 22 acres

• Park Homes

Location: Northwest corner of Red Road / Miramar Parkway

Description: 330 multi-family residential (5-story apartment) units

• Altis Miramar

Location: Northwest corner of Red Road / Miramar Parkway

Description: 320 multi-family residential (3-story apartment) units

• Catalina

Location: South of Homestead Extension of Turnpike, west of Red Road, east of Flamingo Road

Description: 300 townhomes