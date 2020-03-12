City of Miramar – Department Spotlight

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The Community Development Department reviews land development applications, promotes environmental sustainability, and facilitates neighborhood revitalization through home rehabilitation/ownership programs.

24-HOUR PERMITTING


Community Development staff review all applications within 24 hours. This allows customers to receive their permits the following business day instead of going through the normal review process. “24- Hour Permitting” is a service that provides a streamlined permitting process for the following minor residential projects:

Structural – Fence, Driveway, Shed, Re-Roof, Patio Slab, Windows, Doors, Shutters, Screen Enclosures and Awnings

Electrical – Service Change, Temporary Power-New Construction, Emergency Repair

• Mechanical – Air Conditioning Change Out

Plumbing – Water Heater Replacement, Backflow Preventer, Re-Piping House, Water Service, Septic to Sewer, Sewer Line Connection

WHEN: Tuesdays, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Cut off time for lobby sign in is 9:50 a.m.
WHERE: 2200 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Community Development Department Helping to Fulfill the American Dream of Owning a Home

Purchase Assistance Funding Available
First-Time Homebuyer Program provides down payment and closing cost assistance up to $50,000 to low-income households. A family of four can earn up to $67,360 to qualify for the program. For additional information, please call Community Redevelopment Associates of Florida at (954) 431-7866 extension 110.

Development Projects under construction

• Monarch Town Center
Location: Northwest corner of Flamingo Road / Miramar Parkway
Description: approximately 170K sq. ft. of grocery, retail and restaurant space on 22 acres

• Park Homes
Location: Northwest corner of Red Road / Miramar Parkway
Description: 330 multi-family residential (5-story apartment) units

• Altis Miramar
Location: Northwest corner of Red Road / Miramar Parkway
Description: 320 multi-family residential (3-story apartment) units

• Catalina
Location: South of Homestead Extension of Turnpike, west of Red Road, east of Flamingo Road

Description: 300 townhomes

