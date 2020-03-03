City officials are ensuring Doral counts on Census Day, April 1

The City of Doral is hosting a series of public workshops as the community prepares for the 2020 Census. The workshops are aimed to educate and inform residents on the importance of participating in the 2020 census.

The workshops will discuss how the census benefits the community, how residents may easily participate, the confidentiality of census information provided, as well as a Q & A session to address any concerns.

Workshops are taking place on the following dates:

Thursday, March 12

6:00 pm

Doral Legacy Park

11400 NW 82nd St, Doral, FL 33178

Thursday, March 26

6:00 pm

Doral Government Center

8401 NW 53rd Terrace, Doral, FL 33166

Every 10 years, the U.S Bureau conducts a census to determine the number of people living in the United States. The census is much more than just a head count, it provides a representation of the community that helps determine where to build new schools, hospitals, and businesses. The census also helps communities create jobs, provide housing, fund K-12 education, prepare for emergencies and build schools, roads, hospitals, and libraries.

Most importantly, the census data determines how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census data to draw boundaries for state and local legislative districts as well as school districts. Completing the census is a civic duty and a way to participate in the nation’s democracy to attain proper representation as citizens.

Together, the community can shape its future by ensuring that #DoralCounts on April 1, 2020. For information, visit www.cityofdoral.com/census2020.