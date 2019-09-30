City unveils new interactive kiosks to help enhance visitor experience

City unveils new interactive kiosks to help enhance visitor experience
City unveils new interactive kiosks to help enhance visitor experience
Coral Gables officials and others are pictured in front of one of the new interactive kiosks.
(Photo courtesy of the City of Coral Gables)

City of Coral Gables officials recently unveiled new digital IKE Smart City kiosks located on Miracle Mile and Giralda Plaza.

The interactive IKE (short for “Interactive Kiosk Experience”) platform will make it easier for residents and visitors to navigate Downtown Coral Gables, find things to do as wel l as places to shop and eat.

These unique double-sided digital displays also provide access to city services plus real-time traffic and transit information. Among its fun features are cameras for selfies and interactive games. Downtown Coral Gables has four new kiosks, three on Miracle Mile and one on Giralda Plaza.

Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Váldes-Fauli, Vice Mayor Vince Lago, city manager Peter Iglesias, assistant city attorney Cristina Suarez, city clerk Billy Urquia, assistant IT director Nelson Gonzalez, IKE representatives and other guests participated in this afternoon’s unveiling.

