Commissioner Bovo hosts Movie Night at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo and City of Homestead Mayor Steve Losner will be hosting a Movie Night featuring “Ghostbusters” at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Commissioner Bovo will speak about the 2020 Census prior to the film. Starting tomorrow, there are only four days left for residents to respond to the U.S. Census Bureau. This will be a final push to get a full and complete census count in Miami-Dade County.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Please bring your lounge chairs and/or blankets. You are welcome to bring food and drinks. There will be beverages and food for sale. Social distancing protocols will be followed and mask wearing is mandatory at all times.

WHO: Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Mayor Steve Losner

WHAT: Movie Night

WHEN: Saturday, September 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Speedway Blvd, Homestead, FL 33035