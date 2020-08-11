Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava is pictured with representatives of local nonprofits honored by the commissioner.

In an effort to assist the community with COVID-19 relief services, and to assure that community organizations can perform these critical duties, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava recently recognized and provided financial support to a select group of local nonprofits.

Commissioner Levine Cava presented checks to seven local nonprofits that are facing serious economic challenges during the pandemic and need COVID-19 relief to be able to continue to provide important services to thousands of South Dade residents in need.

“After more than 40 years of working in the nonprofit sector, I know first-hand how critical community-based organizations are to the wellbeing of children, families, and the community as a whole,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “Just like for-profit businesses, many local nonprofits are facing a dire threat to their survival. Assisting our nonprofits in this time of need is essential to ensuring that our entire economy recovers from this pandemic and I am proud to continue to be a champion for our nonprofits.”

Miami-Dade County has approximately 9,000 nonprofits that employ nearly 10 percent of the workforce. A recent FIU survey found that more than half of the nonprofits surveyed reported a drop in revenue, and nearly one-quarter have ceased operations due to COVID-19.

The following nonprofits received checks:

Bridge to Hope — $10,000: To provide food for families that do not have the ability to get to food distributions due to lack of transportation or physical incapacity. Home delivery of groceries and produce.

Three Virtues — $6,000: To provide food for three migrant camps in deep South Dade and families who cannot get to food distributions.

Hard Knocks Foundation — $1,000: To provide masks, PPE and food for youth groups.

Mahogany Youth Corporation — $6,000: To provide funding for virtual learning, after school opportunities.

Homestead Soup Kitchen — $10,000: To provide funding for additional meals to be taken home by families and to provide food on the weekend.

Prospera — $10,000: To provide virtual Individual counseling sessions to support distressed small business to learn to access loans and grant opportunities. Also funding to provide virtual workshops to teach business start-ups fundamental business requirements.

Genesis Hopeful Haven — $10,000: To provide (via Zoom) workshops afterschool and weekend virtual learning and skills development opportunities for foster care youth.