Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava to present proclamation declaring August 26, 2020 Women’s Equality Day in Miami-Dade

On August 26, 1920, the U.S. Secretary of State issued a proclamation declaring the 19th Amendment ratified and officially part of the U.S. Constitution. This milestone came after many decades of women suffragist organizing, marching, petitioning, picketing, lobbying, pursuing lawsuits and practicing civil disobedience – a long and hard-fought struggle for equal rights.

To commemorate this day and continue to shed light on the struggle for gender equality, the Commission for Women invites landmark Miami-Dade buildings to light up in the colors of white, gold, and purple. The public is encouraged to post pictures of the illuminated buildings on social media and tag @miamidadewomen with the hashtags: #OurCounty, #ForwardIntoLight, and #WomenLightUpMiami. Who: County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and other women leaders and advocates

What: Women's Equality Day Virtual Commemoration presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Spoken Soul Festival, and the Miami-Dade Commission for Women under the Office of Community Advocacy, a division of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners

When: Wednesday, August 26 at 12 pm

Where: On Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/SpokenSoulFest

